Indore: Run for Unity to mark Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

Indore: The birth anniversary of the first deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Vallabh bhai Patel was celebrated today as National Unity Day. On this occasion a ‘Run for Unity’ (unity race) was organised here on Thursday.

The race was flagged off by MP Shankar Lalwani, MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Ramesh Mendola and Mahendra Hardia, ADM BBS Tomar and Dinesh Jain, BSF IG Anant Singh and other officers who were present on the occasion.

In the race, members of other sports organizations like BSF, PTS, APTS, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Regional Field Publicity Bureau, Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Indore Marathon Association etc. participated. The race started from Nehru Stadium passing through GPO, Chhawani Square, Madhumilan Talkies, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue, Regal Square and MY Hospital and ended at Nehru stadium. Sports and Youth Welfare Officer Joseph Baxla proposed a vote of thanks. The people present on the occasion took pledged to dedicate themselves to maintain unity, integrity and security of the nation.