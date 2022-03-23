Indore: Rule on E-way bill for movement of goods within district scrapped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has scrapped the rule on generating and carrying E-way bills on transportation of goods within the district. However, it will be mandatory for inter-district transportation of certain goods. The new E-way rule will come into effect on April 15.

The state government issued a circular regarding the new E-way rules on Wednesday.

According to the new rule, the need for generating and carrying E-way bills on transportation of goods within the district has been eliminated. However, E-way bills will be applicable on the inter-district transportation of goods if the goods are worth over Rs 1 lakh. But those goods should not be pan masala, cheeni, gutka, bidi, cigarettes, tobacco or chewing tobacco. It the goods are any of these items, the need for generating and carrying of E-way bills will be mandatory when the price of these items is Rs 50,000 or more.

Senior CA SN Goyal and tax consultant Ashwin Lakhotia said the items used in medical treatment and surgical equipment have been exempted from the new E-Way bill rule. Within the district, movement of goods worth any value, including medical drugs, surgical instruments, or active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are covered under HNS codes 3003, 3004, 3006, will not attract e-way bills.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:57 PM IST