Indore: Rule of tax collection of Ahilyabai is exemplary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Describing the features of Ahilyabai’s system of governance, Swami Avdeshanandgiri Maharaj has said, “We can learn from Ahilyabai’s rule how taxes should be collected. Taxes should not be collected out of compulsion, not removed, not coerced, not forced, not snatched, not out of fear, not controlled, but collected in the same way as a bee collects nectar from flowers.”

“The flower doesn’t even know that someone has taken away its whole. Its naturalness remains as it is,” said Swami Avdeshanandgiri here on Wedesdnay while inaugurating Ahilya Smriti Sadan. The Sadan is located on Prince Yashwant Road, close to Gandhi Bhawan, and has been rebuilt. Swamiji said that there were many similarities between Ahilyabai Holkar and PM Narendra Modi on how to rule.

Earlier, the president of the organisation and former Speaker of Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan, said, “We only want that the feet of Swamiji should touch this building. I was introduced to Swamiji on an aeroplane during my stay abroad. A bright young saint was sitting in the seat next to mine. Suddenly, I wondered whether it was Swami Vivekananda or not. Later, when I got introduced to him, I came to know that it was Swami Avdeshanandgiri.

Media-in-charge Ram Mundra said Ashok Daga, working president of the organisation, gave information about the construction of the building. On behalf of the organisation, Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani welcomed Avdehanandgiri. A large number of workers and minister Tulsi Silawat, former MLA Sudarshan Gupta and MLA Malini Gaur, besides the secretary of the Ahilyotsav Samitee Sharyu Waghmare, were present on the occasion.

