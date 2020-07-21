Indore: Ruckus in hospital after 6-yr-old boy's death

Indore: Family members of a boy created ruckus at Dolphin Hospital on Tuesday after his death, alleging medical negligence during surgery.

The family alleged that their patient died due to wrong surgery done by the doctors and also alleged that hospital administration forced them to pay the bill before handing over the body. A police complaint was also lodged by the family.

According to Dilip Sisodiya, relative of deceased Karan Sisodiya (6), the patient was admitted due to some problem in urinary tract.

“Patient was admitted to the hospital in good condition, and the doctors suggested that the ailment would be cured through surgery. He was talking to us properly before surgery but he didn’t wake after the surgery and died,” Sisodiya said.

Friends and family members reached the hospital and created ruckus before lodging a police complaint. Later, police reached the spot and pacified the family members.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Nirmalya Shrivas said that family members levelled allegations against the anaesthetist. “We have registered a case and sent the body for post mortem,” he said.