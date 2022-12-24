Indore: RTPRC test of passengers coming from Dubai to begin today

Representative Image | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the fresh outbreak corona in many countries, the RTPCR test of two per cent of all passengers coming from Dubai to the city will begin on Saturday at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport. The passengers would be selected at random.

After taking the sample, the passengers will be allowed to go home and in case of a positive report, they will be advised to be in home isolation. The state health department has set up a facility at the airport for the test.

Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of the district said that test reports will be received within 24 hours.

Dr Saitya said for flights to Dubai also, the passengers will have to carry a negative RTPCR test report done 48 hours before the start of the journey.