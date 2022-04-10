Indore: RTO’s plan to run a taxi from airport put in cold storage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The plan of the Regional Transport Office to operate taxi services to facilitate the passengers of the city airport has been put in cold storage, thanks to a lack of staff in the department.

The RTO officials had planned to start taxi services from Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport promising safety and security to passengers at reasonable prices.

“At present, private players run their taxis from the airport and the officials were receiving various complaints about the same. The step to provide a secure facility to passengers was taken by the Airport Authority of India which ask the road transport department and police to run pre-paid taxi services from the Airport,” sources said.

A letter was also dashed off by Airport officials of Indore to the RTO regarding the same in December 2021 after which officials planned for the same on an outsourcing basis.

ARTO Hridyesh Yadav is monitoring the process of starting the services and planned to develop software for the same. The taxi would run at the cost of Rs 21 per kilometre.

“Yes, we are working on developing a system for running taxis and also planned to develop software for the same. Police verification of drivers, vehicle verification, newspaper, and water bottle would be provided to the passengers,” ARTO Yadav said adding “It will be a 24-hour facility and we will have to ensure the duty of staff at the Airport. We are working over the same and will start the services soon.”

Meanwhile, sources said that officials didn’t have ample staff and they are also facing the pressure of influential people to get their vehicles attached to the services.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:34 PM IST