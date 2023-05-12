Indore: RTO, traffic cops tell bus operators to ensure passenger safety

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned by the rising number of bus accidents, and taking note of the recent accidents at Dongargaon and Dasanga, officials of the regional transport office and traffic police warned the bus operators and drivers to ensure safety of the passengers by ensuring the fitness of the buses.

The meeting with bus operators’ association was chaired by DCP (Traffic) Manish Agrawal, and Addl DCP (Traffic) Anil Patidar, and ARTO Archana Mishra were also present.

During the meeting, DCP (Traffic) Agrawal directed bus operators to maintain the buses properly and appoint only drivers who are experienced and verified by police.

“Bus drivers must follow the rules of the Motor Vehicle Act. The owners should paste the details of the drivers and conductors with their photographs on the back of the driver's seat. If any driver is found under the influence of liquor, then the bus operator would be punished equally,” the DCP cautioned.

Meanwhile, the ARTO Mishra also said that they are continuously taking action against overloading by buses and will seize buses without any warning as many warnings were issued already.

RTO continued the drive against the buses and checked over 50 buses along the bypass on Thursday.

