Indore: RTO Slaps Rs 3 Lakh Fine On 25 Vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Khargone bus mishap has broken the slumber of RTO’s flying squad, which hit the road to act against the buses for violating norms.

In one week, the flying squad slapped a fine of over Rs 3 lakh on the buses for not following the Motor Vehicles Act but remained shy of taking strict action against any bus.

According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, they have started a special checking campaign with the help of a flying squad.

“In last one week, 2 dumpers and a bus have been seized. Along with this action has been taken against more than 25 vehicles. The buses were being checked for documents like permit, fitness, registration, insurance, PUC, tax, and other. Our team has been taking action on overloading, driving at high speed, violation of permit conditions, driver talking on mobile while driving, pressure horn, and other violations,” Sharma said.

