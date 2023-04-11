Indore: RTO seizes two vans, slaps fine on 11 vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office continued its drive against vehicles running without permit in the city on Monday and seized two vans.

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad continued the checking drive even after the end of the financial year and checked the public transport vehicles including passenger buses.

“Over 70 buses and other vehicles were checked during the drive at Vijay Nagar Square on Monday. We checked the buses for permit, insurance, PUC certificate, overloading, over speeding, pressure horn, and other issues,” the RTO said adding, “Along with seizing three vehicles, we also slapped a fine of Rs 45,400 on as many as 11 vehicles for violation of norms of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

He said that the drive will be continued and they will also start random checking of buses across the city to prevent mishaps and to put a check on vehicles running sans norms.