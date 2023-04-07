 Indore: RTO seizes mini truck, Two autos & Two vans plying without permit
Fine of Rs 54,100 slapped on eight vehicles

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 01:04 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office continued its drive against vehicles running without permit in the city on Thursday and seized two vans, one mini truck, and two autorickshaws.

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad continued the checking drive even after the end of the financial year and checked the public transport vehicles including passenger buses.

“Over 80 buses and other vehicles were checked during the drive at Vijay Nagar Square on Thursday. We checked the buses for permit, insurance, PUC certificate, overloading, over speeding, pressure horn, and others,” the RTO said adding, “Along with seizing the three vehicles, we also slapped a fine of Rs 54,100 on as many as eight vehicles for violation of norms of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

He said that the drive will be continued and they will also start random checking of buses across the city to prevent mishaps and to put a check on vehicles running sans norms. 

