Indore: RTO seizes 25 more bike taxis for running against norms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing action against illegally running bike taxis in the city, officials of the Regional Transport Office, on Tuesday, seized over 25 vehicles which were running against the norms.

The RTO officials caught the bike taxi drivers after booking the taxis as customers and kept the seized taxis at the Vijay Nagar RTO.

“We’ve given time to bike taxi operators to get the commercial registration of their vehicles done, but many are still running on private registration plates. We were receiving various complaints against app-based bike taxis as the vehicles were expected to take the commercial registration for operating them as taxis,” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said. He added that they had seized about 25 such vehicles and also appealed to the bike taxi company to ensure taking commercial registration of the vehicles to operate in the city.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:54 PM IST