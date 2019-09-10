Indore: RTO relief to over 800 vehicle owners

Indore: The Road Transport Department has provided relief to over 800 vehicle owners who bought their vehicles before August 23, but their files reached to the Regional Transport Office after August 24; the date from which new tax rates were introduced.

Earlier, the department had decided to impose the new tax rates on these vehicles, but now they have decided to impose the old tax rates. However, no relief has been given to those who have bought their vehicles or deposited any tax on and after August 24.

According to officials in RTO, the case of these vehicles owners had gone to senior officials in Gwalior and Bhopal. “As the software was updated with the new tax rate from August 24, after the notification for revised tax was published, it was not taking the entry of these files.

So the RTO officials asked the dealers and vehicle owners to deposit the increased tax,” RTO officials added. Later, the matter was raised with senior officials who decided to provide relief to the people but directed the officials to take penalty from those dealers and vehicle owners who submitted the file after seven days of the purchase.

“Relief has been provided to the people on the directions of senior officials. Those who have bought vehicle post August 24 will have to deposit the increased tax,” ARTO Archana Mishra said.