Indore RTO receives 3 applications for Drivers’ Training Centre

Indore:

The Regional Transport Office is getting a good response from the government’s Drivers’ Training Centre Scheme as it received as many as three applications for establishing the centre in Indore.

With an aim to ensure road safety, the Ministry of Road Transport has launched a scheme to provide aid to establish Drivers’ Training Centre in districts to train commercial vehicle drivers.

Government has also decided to give a subsidy up to Rs 1 crore to private companies or individuals for establishing these centres where drivers get better driving skills and technical training.

RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said, “Government has launched the scheme with an aim to ensure road safety and to bring down the number of accidents by giving better training to drivers. We have received three applications to start the centre in Indore district which we have forwarded to the Ministry of Road Transport.”

He also added that drivers will not have to give any trial at RTO for getting licence after being trained from such centres.

The centres will be established on at least two acres of land and training would be given through advance simulators as well.

//’Learning licence at home’ postponed

Government has also decided to start online exams to provide learning licences to the applicants and they will not have to come to the RTO for the same. After clearing the exam, applicants will get an online learning licence and they can apply for a permanent licence after one month.

According to officials, “The facility was going to start from November 25 but it is postponed due to some technical issues. It will soon be started.”