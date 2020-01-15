Indore: RTO raids 8 sub dealers’ premises, seize 155 vehicles

Indore: In first of its kind action, officials of regional transport office raided premises of eight sub dealers in Sukhliya, Vijay Nagar, Gauri Nagar and seized 155 vehicles.

The action was taken against them for selling vehicles without having trade certificate. However, many sub dealers in the area ran away by closing their shops after learning about RTO action.

According to RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi, a team led by ARTOs Archana Mishra and Nisha Chouhan conducted raid at the premises of sub dealers and seized the vehicles.

“We believe that we will get revenue of Rs 12 lakh after this action. We have asked sub dealers to take the trade certificate and deposit vehicle tax,” Mishra said.

She added that they also found that the sub dealers were selling vehicles of multiple companies.

“We informed them about the rule under which they cannot sell vehicles of multiple companies but only of their authorised dealer. We will continue action against such sub dealers in coming days,” Mishra said.

Action was taken against Krishna Motors, Mahaveer Motors, Gayatri Motors, Swastik Automobiles, Balaji Automobiles, and Jai Shri Mahakal Automobiles.

RTO to meet transporters for settling old cases: ARTO Mishra said camps will be organised in Transport Nagar, Dewas Naka, Loha Mandi and other places to motivate transporters to deposit tax dues. RTO will also settle the long pending tax due cases. The action will be taken to recover tax dues to achieve revenue target of current fiscal year.