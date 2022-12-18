Indore: RTO inspects over 85 buses,16 buses fined Rs 32.5k

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the rising number of bus accidents recently, a team from the Regional Transport Office launched the drive against passenger buses and school buses on Saturday morning.

Moreover, the officials also talked to passengers to know whether the bus driver was driving rashly.

The officials checked over 85 buses for their permits, fitness certificate, tax receipts, etc.

The team led by RTO Pradeep Sharma, ARTOs Hridyesh Yadav and Rajesh Gupta checked the buses and found overloading in many buses. In some cases, they found passengers sitting on the bonnet of the bus.

The team was also surprised when it found the speed governor of a school bus broken and a seat placed at the emergency exit.

“We have inspected many passenger and school buses on Khandwa Road. During the surprise inspection, five buses did not have any PUC, and five buses were overloaded. We have slapped a fine of Rs 32,500 on the buses for various violations including overloading, broken speed governor, not having seat belts, improper exits, and blocked emergency exits,” ARTO Yadav said.

He added that the action would be continued against school \college buses flouting norms.

Meanwhile, RTO said they have increased vigilance while providing fitness certificates to school buses but were surprised to find anomalies even after various awareness and checking drives.