Indore: RTO, excise, mineral officer earn DC's ire for no to act under ‘Operation Clean’

Indore: Divisional Commissioner Akaksh Tripathi got angry with RTO, District Mining Officer and District Excise officer due to their slack attitude towards mafia under ongoing Operation Clean. These officers have yet not initiated single action against land sharks in their areas.

Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi reviewed the ongoing action against mafias at a special meeting held on Tuesday. At the meeting, he expressed displeasure at the absence of concrete action by transport, excise and mineral department against mafia. He asked mining officer to follow instructions in two days or be ready for suspension.

ADG Milind Kanaskar, Collector Lokesh Jatav, SSP Ruchivardhan Mishra, IMC Commissioner Ashish Singh and officers of cooperative, mineral, excise, transport and other departments were present in the meeting.

Tripathi said that there are clear instructions to take action against who breached laws. At the meeting, it was informed by cooperatives department that four FIRs have been registered against four cooperative institutions.

The other 16 are being investigated. The Divisional Commissioner said mafia who have encroached upon lands should be put behind bars. He asked officers to ensure returning lands to the owners.

Encroachments on garden, govt lands: ADG Milind Kanaskar said people and institutions who have occupied gardens and government land will be booked and action will be taken against them.

Ensure action on liquor mafia: Tripathi expressed displeasure over absence of major action taken by excise department. Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Vinod Raghuvanshi and Rajnarayan Soni were directed to identify criminals.

Action to be taken in Pride Hotel case: SSP Mishra said police have taken serious action against owners whose owners served alcohol after scheduled time. She cited example of Pride Hotel. Divisional Commissioner Tripathi said negligence of the concerned Regional Officer of Excise Department is also reflected in this case. It was decided to revoke licence of those who serve liquor till late night.

Monopoly in transport: Tripathi expressed unhappiness when no major action was taken by the transport department. He said they have information that some transporters in Harda Road and Mhow Road do not allow other vehicles to ply on this route.

Mineral officer should consider himself suspended if….

The divisional commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with progress in the action by the mineral department. He gave one-day time to the District Mineral Officer and said if the instructions are not followed, the Mineral Officer should consider himself suspended. Collector Lokesh Jatav informed that all the mining leases in the district are being checked.