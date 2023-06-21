Indore: RTO Drive To Check School Buses, Vans

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Regional Transport Office launched a special checking drive against school buses and vans to ensure safety and security of the students, on Tuesday.

"On the instructions of collector Ilayaraja T, we launched the drive against the buses under which the vehicle's permit, fitness, insurance, PUC, general maintenance of the vehicle including tax proof, etc. were checked," RTO Pradeep Sharma said.

He said that feedback was taken from the children and parents regarding the speed of the vehicle, the behaviour of the driver and operator.

More than 80 vehicles were checked and a school van was seized as it was found plying without permit, without fitness.

Two public transport vehicles were found violating the permit conditions and they were fined Rs 48,600.