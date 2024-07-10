Indore: RTO Directs Educational Institutes To Ensure Kids' Safety In Buses During Rains

RTO leads the meeting of educational institutes representatives on Tuesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure safety of school children during the rainy season, the Transport Department held a meeting with owners and representatives of educational institutions in the district. Led by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Pradeep Kumar Sharma and Assistant Regional Transport Officer Archana Mishra, the officials directed educational institutions to submit updated vehicle information, including vehicle numbers, drivers' names and mobile numbers to the Transport Office.

This encompasses all vehicles used for student transportation, such as private vans, autos and rickshaws. Parents were also urged to be informed about these safety measures. The meeting underscored the importance of adhering to the Supreme Court's 16-point guidelines for educational institution vehicles.

Key directives included avoiding crossing bridges or culverts with water flow, maintaining brakes and steering in good condition, driving at controlled speeds, ensuring all technical aspects of the vehicle are functional and verifying that wipers, brake lights, fog lamps, indicators and headlights are operational.

Additionally, officials stressed the need to follow police warnings and read signs carefully on bridges and culverts, prohibit mobile phone use by drivers and mandate the use of seat belts. Educational institutions were instructed to employ women conductors on all buses.

Vehicles must have separate entry and exit doors and ensure that emergency doors are unobstructed. Fire extinguishers and first-aid boxes must be present and in working condition.

Drivers were reminded to carry valid vehicle documents, including registration certificates, insurance, fitness and permits. Licences must be valid and drivers should be authorised to operate educational vehicles. They should also hand over their mobiles to conductors before driving and refrain from using them while driving.