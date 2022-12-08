Indore: RTO cracks whip on school buses, 4 buses seized, 19K fine slapped

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cracking the whip against school buses, a team of the Regional Transport Office seized six buses found without permit and fitness. The officials checked over 55 buses on Wednesday to ensure that the permit, fitness certificate, tax receipts, etc were in compliance with the rules and the law.

The team led by RTO Pradeep Sharma, ARTOs Archana Mishra, and Hridyesh Yadav, was also surprised when it found records of overspeeding by many school buses while checking their speed governors.

“We have inspected many school and college buses by reaching their campuses. During the surprise inspection, four buses were seized for not having permit and fitness while a fine of Rs 19,000 was slapped on the buses which were found doing over speeding after checking their speed governor, not having seat belts, improper exits and blocked emergency exits,” RTO Sharma said.

He added that the action would be continued against school \ college buses flouting norms.

“We feel there’s much to be done to ensure the safety of children. Parents should also question irregularities in the functioning of school buses and must not hesitate to inform the RTO if they find any discrepancies,” the RTO added.

Meanwhile, ARTO Archana Mishra said, they have increased vigilance while providing fitness certificates to school buses but were surprised to find anomalies even after various awareness and checking drives.

Buses of Delhi Public School, Medi-Caps schools, VITS, and others were inspected.