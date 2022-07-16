Indore: RTO cracks down on drunk driving

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): RTO on Friday took strict action against drivers for violating rules and cancelled the licences of drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Two buses of Motherland English Medium School were seized for operating without permits, and notices were issued to them.

A video of SKPR Gujarati Homoeopathic Educational Institute’s vehicle went viral, showing the driver and conductor of the vehicle drinking and driving during their duty hours. Immediate action was taken by the authorities and a notice was issued to the institute in this regard.

The educational institute in question has taken strict action against the driver and has expressed regret over this incident. The driver’s licence has been cancelled.

In another incident of drinking and driving, a driver was caught driving while consuming alcohol, thus violating the Motor Vehicle Act and rules. A notice was issued to Teach for India Education and Research Samiti, owner of the vehicle. The driver has been dismissed from his job by the educational committee, while RTO Dewas was asked to cancel the driver’s licence.

The driver’s father expressed regret over the incident, while the institution promised that such incidents will not happen in future and proper attention would be paid by the authorities.