Indore: RTO cracks down on buses sans permit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the increasing number of accidents at Khandwa Road, RTO officers hit the roads on Monday to check buses and other vehicles.

The Indore transport team checked more than 140 passenger and school buses and other vehicles at Pigdambar, Simrol and Balwada Phata.

The RTO seized 5 buses; 3 were school buses plying without a permit and 2 passenger buses were seized as they had not paid taxes.

One passenger bus had tax arrears of Rs 4,24,000 and another had Rs 81,527 in dues.

The action was taken by RTO Pradeep Sharma, Rajesh Gupta, Hridesh Yadav, Transport sub-inspector Kuldeep Chauhan, Akash Sithole and office staff from Divisional Flying Squad.

Vehicles seized

1 Bus Motor vehicle tax arrears – Rs 4,24,000

1 Bus motor vehicle tax arrears and without a permit – Rs 81,527 (Tax) + Penalty Rs 28,000

3 Buses without permits seized, will receive a mitigation fee – Rs1,32,000

Challan action on 21 vehicles – Rs 49,500

