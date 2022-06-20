Indore: RTO acquires 77 buses for elections in Harda

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To provide smooth transport for the election teams to the villages for conducting the panchayat polls, the Regional Transport Officer, on Monday, acquired as many as 77 buses to be sent to Harda. The RTO has also decided to acquire 350 buses for the panchayat and municipal council elections in Indore.

The RTO officials had also held a meeting with the bus operators’ association, requesting their support for making transport services smooth during the elections by offering their buses to the administration. The bus operators have agreed to give their buses, while raising concerns over the acquisition of buses because of the pending dues of previous rallies.

According to the president of the Prime Route Bus Operators’ Association, Govind Sharma, the bus operators did not have any objections to giving their vehicles, but said the officials should not send the buses to other districts.

“We also raised the issue of pending payments of the buses acquired for earlier rallies and events. We asked RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi for our pending payments as we’ve received only 30 per cent for some of the rallies. Payments of many buses acquired for the previous Assembly elections are also due,” Sharma said.

The buses acquired by the RTO for sending to Harda were parked at Labh Ganga Garden.

“We’ve acquired as many as 77 buses for now as they’ll be sent to Harda. We’ll acquire about 350 buses for the panchayat and municipal council elections. The bus operators have agreed to give their vehicles and we’ll resolve their issues as soon as possible,” RTO Jitendra Raghuvanshi said.