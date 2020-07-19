Indore: RTI activist exposes two-timer govt school guest teacher, was cheating system for 4 years

Indore: Guest teacher in government school seems to be teaching more than just lessons from the book. The teacher has magically been serving in two government schools at the same time and drawing two salaries as well for more than 4 years now!
RTI activist Sanjay Mishra filed the first complaint against the guest teacher Kedarnarayan Dikshit for drawing double salary in 2016. Taking up the complaint, Indore commissioner’s office had issued investigation in the case.
For four long years, several investigators continued to safeguard Dikshit and refuse to investigate the matter as required. Questioning their reports, Mishra filed enquiries with proofs of the teacher drawing two salaries.
ACTIVIST SPEAK
“Drawing two salaries and being the guest teacher for two schools, Dikshit’s trickery affected the lives of all those students, who were looking forward to study and get guidance from the teacher,” Mishra said.
The schools where Dikshit is found to be teaching as guest teacher are: Government Sharada Kanya Higher Secondary School and Government Model School, Gommat Giri, Indore.
Finally, after 4 years of investigation, govt admitted that Dikshit had been drawing two salaries and claiming to be working in two schools at the same time.
WHAT IS THE RULE
“A guest teacher gets 3 regular classes a week and two extra classes, hence, their salary is drawn on the basis of 5 classes,” Mishra shared. However, all these classes are conducted during the same school working hours, making it impossible for a guest teacher to impart education in two schools.
“Further, it is not permitted for a teacher to be serving in two govt schools at the same time,” Mishra said.
Taking upon the matter, Additional State Project Director, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan Gautam Singh issued warning to Dikshit.
