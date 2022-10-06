Indore: RSS volunteers take out impressive path sanchalans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Vijayadashami, RSS volunteers took out impressive and well-disciplined path sanchalans (march-pasts) from over 300 places in the city on Wednesday. The path sanchalans were welcomed by people who showered flowers on the sanchalans at various places.

Thousands of volunteers along with ghosh dals (band parties) lined up with discipline in uniform and participated.

Volunteers reached their shakhas in the morning and took part in the traditional worship of weapons, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, with energy and enthusiasm.

After the prayer, the path sanchalans rolled out on their predetermined routes.

The volunteers of the RSS took care of the traffic arrangement of the entire movement route, which did not cause any inconvenience to the general public.

Police officers were also present in all the sanchalans.

Shakhas of Badrinath, Jagannath and Rameshwaram districts of the city, which define the north, east and south directions of the city took out the path sanchalans. Path sanchalans were also taken out in some places in rural areas of Mhow, wherein thousands of volunteers participated. A large number of youth volunteers participated in the march-pasts this year. The power, discipline, harmony, organisation and sanskars of the Hindu society were seen in today's sanchalans.