Indore: RSS new 'Shakha' increased by 290 in Malwa Prant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The number of 'Shakhas' (branches) in Malwa province has increased by 290 in the last six months. At present there are 3131 branches in Malwa province, out of which 772 are children and college Shakhas.

RSS Malwa Prant top leader Praksha Shastri and Vinit Nawathe informed it to media here on Tuesday. Shastri said that there has also been a significant increase in Shakhas location in Malwa province, now the total Shakhas locations have reached 2013.

In view of the centenary years of the Sangh, hundreds of workers are going to give two years' time for Shakhas expansion.

This year is the 75th year of independence, the whole country is celebrating it as Amrit Mahotsav, we have to go "from freedom to freedom". To re-adopt the “self” based way of life.

During the Amrit Mahotsav, we should also note that every person of India had fought for the attainment of independence and hence this year is also a year to remember all those forgotten heroes and get inspiration from them.

Various programs are being organized in Malwa province under the Amrit Mahotsav of Swarajya, in Malwa (Indore-Ujjain division) various programs have been organized from villages to cities and from cities to metropolitan level.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 07:00 PM IST