Indore: ​​RSS meet of Malwa Prant begins in Khargone

Deepak Vispute, prant pracharak of RSS, said that Capable India will be built by the efforts of strength of 'good people'. He said that RSS is completing its 10 years on the strength of its 'shakhas' and it will bank on them in future also.

Vispute was addressing the inaugural session of 2-day meet of Malwa Prant unit of RSS at Khargone on Wednesday.

He said that during the Corona period, Shakhas were not being held. But the Sangh was there and the work of the Sangh was also going on continuously. Even in those difficult times, the volunteers were engaged

in the service of the society day and night without worrying about their lives.

Today lakhs of workers are giving direction to the society. We are engaged in the work of social welfare. He said in times to come the Shakhas should be strengethned and spread to all localities. Our goal is to bring social change. Our vision is not limited to increasing the Sangh only or the expansion of the Sangh work, our vision of social change has been there since the beginning of the Sangh.

In the beginning of the meeting, Prant Sanghchalak Dr Prakash Shastri, Prant Karyavah Shambhu Giri and Kshetra Pracharak Deepak Bispute did lighting of the lamp in front of idol of Bharat Mata.

