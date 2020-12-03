Indore: Rs 81 lakh deposited in accounts of in 4k farmers of district

Indore: Under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, in the first phase, Rs 81.90 lakh was deposited in the accounts of 4095 farmers on Thursday. A total of 74, 799

farmers will get Samman Nidhi under this scheme in the district.



A program was organized at the Collector’s Office Hall on Thursday to offer

certificates of ‘Samman Nidhi’ to farmers. Tourism Minister Usha

Thakur, former minister and MLA Tulsiram Silavat, MP Shankar Lalwani,

Collector Manish Singh, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat

Himanshu Chandra and other officials, public representatives and

farmers were present in the program.

Live telecast of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was held in Nasrullaganj was made here also. Through this program, the Chief Minister deposited Rs 100 crore Samman Nidhi in the accounts

of 5 lakh farmers of the state through one click. It also included

4095 farmers of the district.



Thakur, Silavat and Lalwani distributed certificates of Samman Nidhi

to selected farmers. On this occasion it was informed that the Chief

Minister Kisan Kalyan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been implemented for the

farmers in the state. Under this scheme, ‘Samman Nidhi of Rs 4000 per

year will be deposited in the accounts of each farmer. This amount

will be deposited in two installments every year. Under the Pradhan

Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, every farmer is already getting

Samman Nidhi Rs 6000 per year. In this way, Rs 10,000 per year will be

deposited in the accounts of each farmer.









