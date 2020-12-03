Indore: Rs 81 lakh deposited in accounts of in 4k farmers of district

Indore: Under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana, in the first phase, Rs 81.90 lakh was deposited in the accounts of 4095 farmers on Thursday. A total of 74, 799
farmers will get Samman Nidhi under this scheme in the district.
A program was organized at the Collector’s Office Hall on Thursday to offer
certificates of ‘Samman Nidhi’ to farmers. Tourism Minister Usha
Thakur, former minister and MLA Tulsiram Silavat, MP Shankar Lalwani,
Collector Manish Singh, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat
Himanshu Chandra and other officials, public representatives and
farmers were present in the program.
Live telecast of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was held in Nasrullaganj was made here also. Through this program, the Chief Minister deposited Rs 100 crore Samman Nidhi in the accounts
of 5 lakh farmers of the state through one click. It also included
4095 farmers of the district.
Thakur, Silavat and Lalwani distributed certificates of Samman Nidhi
to selected farmers. On this occasion it was informed that the Chief
Minister Kisan Kalyan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been implemented for the
farmers in the state. Under this scheme, ‘Samman Nidhi of Rs 4000 per
year will be deposited in the accounts of each farmer. This amount
will be deposited in two installments every year. Under the Pradhan
Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, every farmer is already getting
Samman Nidhi Rs 6000 per year. In this way, Rs 10,000 per year will be
deposited in the accounts of each farmer.
Farmers express support to farm laws
As part of the program organized under CM Chouhan held
discussions with select farmers of the State also.
During this time, the Chief Minister discussed with farmer
Ghanshyam Patel of village Khimlavada of the District through video
conferencing. Patel was overwhelmed after having a direct
talk with the Chief Minister. CM asked him what he thought about the law being brought by the Central Government in the interest
of farmers? He replied in the affirmative and said, “We have full support for this law.”
