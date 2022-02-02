Indore: Rs 69 cr for improving power distribution system in FY’22

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to improve the power distribution system in the urban and rural areas, the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has spent Rs 69 crore in the current financial year. A new line of 502 kilometres has been installed.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that, with a continuous increase in the demand for electricity, the urban and rural population area was also expanding. “Along with this, work is being done continuously for strengthening of the power distribution system. In the ongoing financial year, projects worth crores of rupees have been done in Indore city and the Indore rural circle,” he added.

He stated that two new grids of 33/11 KV had been started in Patadi and Kacharia villages. The capacity of 55 grids has been increased in the company area. The MD stated that 502 km of new lines have been cast, this includes 101 km of 33 kV, 293 km of 11 kv and 108 km of LT lines. Additional distribution transformers have been installed at 1,378 places in Malwa and Nimar.

Along with this, the capacity of distribution transformers has been increased at 383 places so that the consumers do not face the problem of tripping and voltage fluctuations.

Tomar said that the work on the GIS Smart Grid near Rau, in the Indore urban area, and new Panther line on Ujjain Road was also going on. “Both the projects will provide state-of-the art facilities to consumers of the Indore urban limits,” he added.

