Indore: Rs 68 crore worth Covid-19 advance claims settled

Indore: Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Indore Regional Commissionerate settled Covid-19 advance claims of 36,487 members worth Rs 68.27 crore in last 3 months. During the same time, other claims worth Rs 251.79 crore were also settled. This benefitted 81,062 members.

Amardeep Mishra, Regional Commissioner EPFO Indore Region, informed that the EPFO was functional during lockdown and even now all corona precautions are being taken. Special attention was given to proving service to subscribers. Apart from claim settlements, timely disbursement of pension, PMGKY benefit to employers & members, the focus was also on handling queries and grievances of PF member, Pensioners and Employers.

Mishra said that during the period from April 1 to August 31, 2,650 grievances were received and out of this 2603 were disposed of. The number of grievances as on September 1 left is 16 and none is pending beyond 3 days.

For the convenience of the member who cannot file online grievances, WhatsApp Business number 8305411688 is also available on which queries, grievances are received and replied to on a daily basis. On an average daily 30 such queries, grievances are being replied.