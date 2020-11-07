Indore: Rs 5.10 cr penalty, FIR for illegal mining

Indore: A penalty of around Rs 5.10 crore was imposed and FIR lodged against two accused in a case of illegal mining on Saturday.





Additional district magistrate Dr Abhay Bedekar's court imposed a fine of around 5.10 cr, which is 30 times the value of murram mined by the accused Chetan Patwari son Anil Patwari and Kunal Patwari son Mukesh Patwari. Both are resident of Bijalpur.

Subdivisional officer Bichauli Hapsi had registered a case of illegal mining based on the joint action taken by the Department of Minerals and Revenue Department. They had found illegal mining going on at the government land adjoining village Kailod Kartal, Bichauli Hapsi near Truba College a few months ago. A poklane machine and dumper filled 15 metre of murram was seized from the spot.

The poklane driver told officials that he was mining on behalf of Chetan Patwari and Kunal Patwari resident Bijalpur. Even as the case was being registered, those who were illegally mining the murram had a run-in with the officials and a case was registered against them at Tejaji Nagar police station. Reportedly, the accused have connections with political leaders also.