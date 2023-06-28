Indore: Rs 50K Fine Imposed As 150 Kg Banned Plastic Bags Found At Shop

Indore Municipal Corporation office |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) seized 150 kg of banned polythene carry bags from a shop in Choithram Mandi and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the shopkeeper.

Similarly, the IMC imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a trading company for dumping garbage in the open. Single-use plastic is banned in the city, still, many shopkeepers use plastic carry bags in their shops. Zone No 13 health officer Dr Uttam Yadav and CSI Arvind Pathroad had got a tip that Sajjan Singh has kept plastic carry bags in large quantities at his shop in Choithram Mandi.

Imposed a fine of Rs 50,000....

The duo reached his shop and found 150 kg of plastic bags. They seized the plastic bags and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. Zone No 18 CSI Mukesh Bise had got information that a large quantity of garbage has been dumped at a locality under the zone.

They reached the locality and found the garbage. On enquiry, they came to know that Mithali Trading Company located in Palda industrial area had thrown the garbage in the open. They imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kundan Agarwal, owner of the company.

Read Also MP: Tomato Prices Soar To Rs 110 Per Kg In Indore