Indore: Rs 48K worth foreign liquor seized from BMW being used for smuggling​

Indore:

Kanadiya ​police have arrested a man ​on Monday for smuggling liquor ​in a BMW car.​ According to police, Mithun Lodhi (30) of Shivpuri was arrested with 21 bottles of foreign liquor, worth Rs 48,000.​

Police said that the accused Mithun was with his accomplice Anand Baghel who ran away from the spot.

The police got a tip-off that the accused will pass through Kanadiya ​b​y-pass road to smuggle liquor to his clients. Police ​set up a ​barricade at the ​b​y-pass and stopped the BMW ​ for checking. However, as the accused was not cooperating with the police when they stopped him, they made him open the dickey and ​​​found the liquor kept there.

Police arrested him immediately, but Anand fled from the spot.

Police officials said they are ​questioning Mithun and searching for Anand.​