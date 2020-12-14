Indore: Rs 48K worth foreign liquor seized from BMW being used for smuggling​

Indore:
Kanadiya police have arrested a man on Monday for smuggling liquor in a BMW car. According to police, Mithun Lodhi (30) of Shivpuri was arrested with 21 bottles of foreign liquor, worth Rs 48,000.
Police said that the accused Mithun was with his accomplice Anand Baghel who ran away from the spot.
The police got a tip-off that the accused will pass through Kanadiya by-pass road to smuggle liquor to his clients. Police set up a barricade at the by-pass and stopped the BMW for checking. However, as the accused was not cooperating with the police when they stopped him, they made him open the dickey and found the liquor kept there.
Police arrested him immediately, but Anand fled from the spot.
Police officials said they are questioning Mithun and searching for Anand.
