Indore: Rs 40,000 worth of liquor smuggled as ‘stationery items’ seized

Sanwer Road: A team of the Crime Branch police seized liquor worth Rs 40,000 and arrested three people for smuggling the liquor from Delhi to Indore on Monday. The accused used to smuggle in the liquor to Indore as ‘stationery items bilty’ (receipt of goods sent by rail).

ASP (Crime Branch) Guruprasad Parashar said that Jitendra, 39, Chandan, 34, and Govind, 38, had been arrested. He added that the police received a tip that, on the bilty of Capital India Logistic Transport (Sanwer), stationery items had been received but there were liquor bottles in the packages.

The Crime Branch team raided the company’s office and asked the people present there to open the sacks received from Delhi. When the sacks were opened, over 5 boxes of liquor bottles worth Rs 40,000 were recovered from them. Police seized the bottles and arrested the three accused.

The cops added that, during the police interrogation, the accused confessed that they used to smuggle in liquor from Delhi in such sacks and make the ‘bilty’ in the name of stationery items.