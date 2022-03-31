Indore: Rs 17K cr West Discom budget gets BoD’s nod

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Board of Directors (BoD) on Wednesday approved Rs 1,7561 crore budget of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company for fiscal 2022-23.

In this budget, more than 85% amount would be spent on electricity purchase. The rest would be spent on new lines, grids, civil related works, social concerns i.e, CSR work, salary allowances, pension, interest, consumer facilities, training, vehicle expenses, maintenance related work, call center operation, testing lab etc.

The meeting of the BoD was held on Wednesday in Pologround Headquarters auditorium. The Chairman of West Discom and energy secretary Vivek Porwal chaired the meeting in which budget of Rs 17,561 crore was tabled.

The BoD approved the budget and proposals for corporate social responsibility (CSR) works.

Porwal emphasised on the maintenance of grids along with repair and renovation of grid buildings.

Managing Director Amit Tomar informed the BoG about work to be done in company's area regarding supply, revenue collection and new schemes.

West Discom chief general manager Rinkesh Vaish said that CSR works would be done in Neemuch, Shajapur, Khargone, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar etc if the company made profits.

The West Discom has plans to contribute to building of tribal museum, providing necessary resources like water coolers and purifiers in anganwadis, sports material, providing medical equipment in government hospitals, cooperation in smart classes, waste management etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:43 AM IST