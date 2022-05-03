Indore: Rs 15K fine on Royal Transport for dumping garbage in open

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) slapped a spot fine of Rs 15,000 on a transport company for dumping garbage in the open on Monday.

Zone No 12 assistant CSI Pankaj Dholpure said that the fine was realised from Royal Transport which had dumped garbage at different locations in the city.

A large amount of garbage was found spread near Lohamandi bridge and Rizwani Garden near Sindhi colony.

Dholpure got the garbage checked by the sweeper in the garbage found bilty (bill slips) carrying the name of Royal Transport.

Satpal Singh of Royal Transport initially denied the garbage thrown at both the places and refused to pay fine amount.

To this, CSI Kuldeep Bagdi and Dholpure called the police from the Raoji Bazaar police station. Seeing the police, Singh not only accepted that the garbage of his godown has been dumped at both the places and also paid the spot fine amount.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:58 AM IST