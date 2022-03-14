Indore: Rs 15000 cr for MP’s discoms to improve sustainability

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State power distribution companies will get Rs 15,000 for improving operational efficiencies and financial sustainability.

“Of the total outlay of Rs 15,000 crore, 60% amount will be borne by the Central government and the remaining 40% contribution will come from the state government,” principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey told Free Press. He said that the government had made budgetary provision for its contribution.

The amount has been approved under reforms-based and results-linked, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

This amount has to be distributed among all three discoms supplying power in the state. Implementation of the scheme would be based on action plan worked out instead of “one-size-fits-all” approach.

“The RDSS aims to improve operational efficiencies and financial sustainability by providing result-linked financial assistance to Discoms for strengthening of supply infrastructure based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achieving basic minimum benchmarks. The scheme will be available till 2025-26,” an official of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company said.

The scheme has a major focus on improving electricity supply for farmers and for providing daytime electricity through solarization of agricultural feeders.

Looking into the scattered nature of agricultural connections and remoteness from habitations, agricultural connections would be covered only through feeder meters.

A key feature of the scheme is to enable consumer empowerment by way of prepaid Smart metering to be implemented in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode.

Artificial Intelligence would be leveraged to analyse data generated through IT/OT devices including System Meters, prepaid Smart meters to prepare system generated energy accounting reports every month to enable Discoms to take informed decisions on loss reduction, demand forecasting, Time of Day (ToD) tariff, Renewable Energy (RE) Integration and for other predictive analysis. This would contribute a great deal towards enhancing operational efficiency and financial sustainability of the discoms.

West Discom’s proposals ready

West Discom is eyeing to reduce losses in a big way through smart metering. It has already been installing smart meter. This work which will be taken up on war footing once funds trickles in. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that district-wise proposals have been prepared keeping in view local demand, technical testing, power capacity and demand, urbanization etc. “The final decision on the proposals and work plans has to be taken at the state-level,” he added.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:04 AM IST