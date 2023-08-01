Indore: Rs 140 Cr Sanctioned To Revamp Power Infra In Barwani

Representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A total of Rs 140 crore was sanctioned to revamp and strengthen power infrastructure in Barwani district of Indore division. The financial aid will also help reducing electrical losses and modernise resources.

About two-thirds of this amount was sanctioned from the Central Government, while the remaining will be contributed by the state government under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

State's energy minister, Pradhuman Singh Tomar said that keeping in mind the coming ten years, new works of electricity have been included in the tribal-dominated district. This will benefit thousands of consumers.

4 New Grids Of 33/11 KV Will Be Built

Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company managing director Amit Tomar informed that four new grids of 33/11 KV will be built in Barwani district with 33 KV lines. Its cost will be around Rs 16 crores. Capacitor banks will be installed on 27 grids at a cost of Rs five crores.

Separation, interlinking, and capacity expansion work of 33 KV, and 11 KV power lines of about 800 kilometres will be done. The cost of these works is around Rs 22 crores. The work of changing the low-pressure line in 306 kilometres will cost Rs 18 crores. Separation of domestic and agricultural lines will be done at 292 places in the countryside. This work will be done for Rs 5.78 crores. Tomar informed that the work of renovating 30 old grids will cost Rs 6.72 crore.

The work of additional power transformers and increasing the power capacity of transformers at 19 places in the district will be done at a cost of about Rs 10 crore. The work of installing distribution transformers at 1700 places will be done at a cost of about Rs 34 crore.

Apart from these works, other miscellaneous works will be done under the RDSS scheme in rural and urban areas. These works are being done keeping in mind the electricity requirements of the next ten years. Kankhare has been designated the nodal officer.