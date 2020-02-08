Indore: Rs 13.88 lakh taken out from ATM by drilling it

Indore: Thieves targeted an ATM in Pardeshipura area and fled with Rs 13.83 lakh in the wee hours of Saturday. They opened front cover of machine using a key and opened digital locker using drilling machine. Police believe that thieves were experts in opening the cash box and knew how cash is loaded in machine.
The incident took place at SBI ATM booth near Electronic Complex in Pardeshipura. The incident came to light when the maintenance company received a call that the machine is not working. The technical staff reached there and found cash box opened. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey, CSP Nihit Upadhyay and police team from Pardeshipura police station then reached the spot after receiving information.
ASP Choubey said thieves entered booth after cutting CCTV’s wire. “The thieves were technical experts. They broke it easily,” he said. The CCTVs were switched off and so the act could not be captured in it.
Choubey further said similar theft took place in same ATM booth last year. Police had arrested an ex-employee of cash loading company. The CCTV installed in the machine was not working then too.
Holding company employee Lokesh Vishwakarma said he along with others opened ATM cover and used password to open the machine when they found cash box opened and cash missing. They immediately informed the police. The company had loaded Rs 10 lakh in the machine on Friday evening and Rs 5.35 lakh was already deposited in it.
