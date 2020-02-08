Indore: Rs 13.88 lakh taken out from ATM by drilling it

ASP Choubey said thieves entered booth after cutting CCTV’s wire. “The thieves were technical experts. They broke it easily,” he said. The CCTVs were switched off and so the act could not be captured in it.

Choubey further said similar theft took place in same ATM booth last year. Police had arrested an ex-employee of cash loading company. The CCTV installed in the machine was not working then too.

Holding company employee Lokesh Vishwakarma said he along with others opened ATM cover and used password to open the machine when they found cash box opened and cash missing. They immediately informed the police. The company had loaded Rs 10 lakh in the machine on Friday evening and Rs 5.35 lakh was already deposited in it.