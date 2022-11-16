Indore: Rs 10L power to be consumed to run Metro on 5.5-km track 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While preparations are going on in full swing to start the first phase of the Metro train project on a 5.5-km track from next year, an estimate revealed that electricity worth Rs 10 lakh will be consumed daily to run the train in the initial phase. The cost includes electricity which will be used at the stations, inside the train and in other places, as well.

As of now, 7-8 power connections have been taken from the airport zone of the West Zone power division and Bhanvrasla Zone power division for station development.

A special power line has also been put from Jetpura till Lavkush Square. Power will be supplied directly from 132/33 KV sub-station on the metro route. This electricity will be supplied by Madhya Pradesh West Region Power Distribution Company. Going forward, a new 220 KV sub-station will also be constructed for the Metro near BijasanTemple, near the BSF ground, which can be useful for the metro of the entire city.

Presently, connectivity of the super corridor and dual power lines from Lavkush is being provided for metro. In the first phase for metro, 25 MW of electricity may be required. One to 1.25 lakh units would be required for running the metro daily.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that Indore Metro is the super priority project of the state government. “West Discom is also giving full cooperation for the project. At present, the teams of Airport Zone, Bhanvrasla Zone are cooperating for the phase of Metro (Gandhi Nagar, Super Corridor) where the work is going on fast,” he added.