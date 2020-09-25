Indore: Rs 10,000 fine slapped on Shoppers' Stop for dumping mixed garbage

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 10000 on Shoppers' Stop for dumping mixed garbage overlooking orders for segregation of waste at soruce.

There are instructions for segregation of waste at source. Wet, dry and medical waste have to be segregated at source and has to be put in IMC vehicles coming to collect the same at doorsteps.

On Friday, health officer Rajesh Jaiswal found mixed waste in an IMC vehicle. It contained dry and used hand gloves. When searched, copies of Shoppers Stop bills were also found in the waste which revealed the sources of mixed waste.

He directed his subordinates to go and issue challan to Shoppers Stop for payment of fine on the spot for dumping mixed waste.

When IMC officials went Shoppers Stop, its manager denied dumping mixed waste. To this housekeeping staff was called which confessed to have cleared mixed waste without segregating it at source.

A fine of Rs 10000 was realised on the spot.