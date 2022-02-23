Indore: ​Rs 1 lakh fine on construction firm for dumping C&D waste

Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a construction company for dumping C&D waste in an open space.

Zone 11 chief sanitary inspector Himanshu Gupta had got information that somebody had dumped C&D waste near Agriculture College.

When searched, sanitation workers found some papers in it. The papers were bearing name of St Paul School located in Ward 48.

When the team reached the campus, the school management informed it that JD Construction company was doing civil work on its campus.

The team called construction company officials and slapped fine of Rs 1 lakh on the company.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:36 AM IST