Indore: RPF bike rally under Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav reaches city

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 12:55 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

To commemorate the completion of 75 years of India's independence, under the Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, a bike rally taken out by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the city railway station on Tuesday evening.

Western Railway, Central Railway and West Central Railway are organising 21 bike rallies consisting 42 bike riders and three Boleros. The rally started from Sabarmati Ashram and will end in New Delhi.

Director general Gujarat police and principal chief security commissioner Western Railway flagged-off the rally. On arrival at the city railway station, which was their second stop after Dahod station, the Bike Rally, consisting of Bullet motorcycles, was accorded a grand welcome.

RPF’s additional superintendent Rakesh Khaka and assistant security commissioner DP Tiwari were also present on this occasion.

