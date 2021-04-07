Indore: ‘Rowdy Rathores’ go on a ‘free kick’ spree with mask violator

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the administration is earnestly urging people to follow Covid safety protocols and making the use of masks mandatory, failing which fines are being imposed, two Rowdy Rathores/Dabanggs were seen in broad daylight making “mince meat” of an auto driver in front of his minor son on Tuesday in the middle of the road for not wearing a mask.

The cops were from Pardeshipura Police Station. SP (East) Ashutosh Bagri later suspended the cops. SP Bagri also asked CSP (Pardeshipura) Nihit Upadhya to probe the matter and aksed him to file a detailed report soon.

In the video, the police constables Gopal Jat and Mahesh Prajapat was seen assaulting Krishna Kunjir in Malwa Mill area.

The two policemen can be seen in the video putting their feet on the face of the victim. They also tore away his clothes. The incident happened when two policemen under the administration drive, “Roko-Toko” asked Krishna to put on his mask. They had a heated argument after which policemen following the administration order detaining him and were taking him to the police station.

After the man resisted, the cops as is seen in the video and stills “went beserk” and started beating him. They dragged him on to the road and began punching and kicking him. After a few minutes when the policemen did not stop assaulting him, public gathered there tried to intervene but in vain.