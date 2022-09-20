e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Routes of Howrah and Rewa trains diverted

Indore: Routes of Howrah and Rewa trains diverted

According to official information, the 11703 Rewa-Mhow Express, whose regular route is Katni-Bina-Nishatpur-Sant Hirdaram Nagar, will run in September via the diverted Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar route.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The routes of the Indore-Rewa-Indore and Indore-Howrah-Indore trains have been diverted due to the block taken for the commissioning of the third line near Naryawali station of the West Central Railway.

According to official information, the 11703 Rewa-Mhow Express, whose regular route is Katni-Bina-Nishatpur-Sant Hirdaram Nagar, will run in September via the diverted Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar route. The 11704 Mhow-Rewa Express, whose regular route is Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Nishatpura-Bina-Katni, will run on September 23 via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni.

The 22911 Indore-Howrah Express, whose regular route is Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Nishatpura-Bina-Katni, will run on September 24 via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni. The 22912 Howrah-Indore Express, whose regular route is Katni-Bina-Nishatpur-Sant Hirdaram Nagar, will run on September 24 via a diverted route Howrah-Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Read Also
Indore: EvenDigit crowned ‘SEO Agency of the Year 2022’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Routes of Howrah and Rewa trains diverted

Indore: Routes of Howrah and Rewa trains diverted

Indore: Minor brothers’ drowning in Kanh river; bodies found after four days

Indore: Minor brothers’ drowning in Kanh river; bodies found after four days

Indore: Suspected lumpy virus deaths of cattle reported in Depalpur

Indore: Suspected lumpy virus deaths of cattle reported in Depalpur

Indore: PM once again praises Indore’s cleanliness management model

Indore: PM once again praises Indore’s cleanliness management model

Indore: Customs dept destroys drugs worth Rs 11.54 cr

Indore: Customs dept destroys drugs worth Rs 11.54 cr