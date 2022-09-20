Indore: Routes of Howrah and Rewa trains diverted

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The routes of the Indore-Rewa-Indore and Indore-Howrah-Indore trains have been diverted due to the block taken for the commissioning of the third line near Naryawali station of the West Central Railway.

According to official information, the 11703 Rewa-Mhow Express, whose regular route is Katni-Bina-Nishatpur-Sant Hirdaram Nagar, will run in September via the diverted Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar route. The 11704 Mhow-Rewa Express, whose regular route is Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Nishatpura-Bina-Katni, will run on September 23 via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni.

The 22911 Indore-Howrah Express, whose regular route is Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Nishatpura-Bina-Katni, will run on September 24 via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bhopal-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Katni. The 22912 Howrah-Indore Express, whose regular route is Katni-Bina-Nishatpur-Sant Hirdaram Nagar, will run on September 24 via a diverted route Howrah-Katni-Jabalpur-Itarsi-Bhopal-Sant Hirdaram Nagar.