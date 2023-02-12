e-Paper Get App
Indore: Route of Gandhi Nagar & Amritsar trains diverted

Work of doubling Indore-Ujjain section going on

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 12, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the ongoing doubling work of Indore-Ujjain section, the route of two city bound trains Indore-Gandhi Nagar-Indore and Indore-Amritsar-Indore trains have been diverted.

According to official information, under the doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain section the track doubling work is to be done between Karchha-Barlai stations.

Due to this work train number 19310 Indore-Gandhi Nagar capital Express will run via diverted route Laxmibainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Chintaman Ganesh-Ujjain from February 12 to 22. Train 19309 Gandhinagar-Indore Capital Express will via Ujjain-Chintaman Ganesh-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Laxmibainagar from February 12 to 23. Train number 19326 Amritsar-Indore will run on diverted route Ujjain-Chintaman Ganesh-Fatehabad-Chandravatiganj-Laxmibainagar on February 12.

