Indore: Route of Gandhi Nagar & Amritsar trains diverted

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to the ongoing doubling work of Indore-Ujjain section, the route of two city bound trains Indore-Gandhi Nagar-Indore and Indore-Amritsar-Indore trains have been diverted.

According to official information, under the doubling of Indore-Dewas-Ujjain section the track doubling work is to be done between Karchha-Barlai stations.

Due to this work train number 19310 Indore-Gandhi Nagar capital Express will run via diverted route Laxmibainagar-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Chintaman Ganesh-Ujjain from February 12 to 22. Train 19309 Gandhinagar-Indore Capital Express will via Ujjain-Chintaman Ganesh-Fatehabad Chandravatiganj-Laxmibainagar from February 12 to 23. Train number 19326 Amritsar-Indore will run on diverted route Ujjain-Chintaman Ganesh-Fatehabad-Chandravatiganj-Laxmibainagar on February 12.

Read Also Indore: Symbolic protest at Lok Adalat session

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)