Indore: Route diversion and parking arrangements

Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the Rangpanchami procession on Sunday, city traffic management police have made special traffic arrangements.

The traffic will remain diverted on various routes for easy passage of procession and the convenience of the people. On Saturday, the senior traffic management police officer took stock of the situation and gave directives to the subordinates.

According to the police, vehicular movement would be restricted on Hamilton Road and the Fruit Market road going to the Rajwada. The road between Imli Bazar and Rajwada, Badwali Chowki to Gorakund, Yashwant Road and Ada Bazar to Rajwada, Ramlaxman Bazar to Pipli Bazar, Narsingh Bazar to Sitlamata Bazar, Malganj to Loharpatti Road, Antim Chouraha to Loharpatti Road, Jawahar Marg to Sarafa, Bajaj Khana Chowk, Bartan Bazar Lane and Nihalpura area will be restricted for the vehicles during the procession.

City buses and loading vehicles will be completely restricted in Jawahar Marg and Rajwada areas. City buses, two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be able to move from Mrignayani, Subhash Marg, Gangwal Bus Stand, Mhow Naka Square, Palsikar Square, Tower Square and Bhanwarkuan roads.

The commuters who want to move from Mrignayani to the airport and Gangwal bus stand will have to travel towards Mrignayani, Imli Bazar, Jinsi, and Bada Ganapati.

The commuters can travel from Nagar Nigam Chauraha to Shivalaya, Marimata Chouraha towards Ujjain and Mahesh Guard lines, and Fort Road towards the airport.

The vehicles coming from the Dhar side can travel to AB Road or Palasia area via Gangwal Bus Stand, Mhow Naka, in front of Collectorate, Palsikar Square, Tower Square, Bhawarkuan and Agrasen Square.

Parking arrangement

Parking arrangements have been made at Shivaji Market Parking lot near Mrignayani Square, Sanjay Setu River Side Parking, New Road on Machhi Bazar, near Harsiddhi Mandir, Malganj Sabzi Mandi.