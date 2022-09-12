Indore: ‘Rotary Nation Builder Award’ programme to honour teachers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rotary Club of Indore Professionals conducted a felicitation programme to honour 70 teachers of different cadres working with the state. Famous economist and career counsellor Jayantilal Bhandari discussed the changes in teaching techniques since 1962. Bhandari spoke as a special guest at the programme organised for teachers of government schools.

District education officer Mangalesh Vyas was invited as the chief guest. He said the post of ‘guru’ is the highest in our country. After parents, only the ‘guru’ knows the realities of life. When a child comes to school, it takes ‘guruji’ many years to tell big things from small things. Vyas, while stating the importance of the ‘guru’ said that even if the whole earth is given the form of paper and a pen is made from the trees on the earth and ink from all the seawater and the glory of the ‘guru’ is written, even then, it would be insufficient.

From the Vedic age to the modern age, the teacher has been, and will be, revered. It is a matter of course that 300-400 years before Independence, there was a decrease in respect. Our Gurukul system was excellent, but now, it has changed with the times. Still, we are ahead in the field of education.