Indore: Rotary leaves flyover project in a limbo

Indore: The flyover is scheduled to be over by next month. Meanwhile, PWD officials have submitted their application in the beginning of this year to District Collector (then) Lokesh Jatav and IMC Commissioner (then) Asheesh Singh in this regard.



PWD officials said

PWD SDO Kanate said, "We have submitted an application to both the IMC commissioner and the collector requesting the shifting of the rotary."



The PWD senior official, who requested anonymity said till now they have not received any positive response from IMC. The PWD is waiting for their response.The flyover work can only be completed after the rotary will be shifted.



IMC officials said

The additional commissioner (IMC's removal department), Devendra Singh, said,"it's a sensitive issue. To shift the rotary from there, IMC has to get permission from various people and dignitaries before shifting the rotary. However, discussion is on."



Site engineer said

Site engineer Kuldeep Patidar said: "The project is almost done and the remaining work will be completed after shifting of the rotary. Pillars have already been constructed and slab placement work would be done".



Flyover project

According to information, construction of a 557 meter-long flyover to ease traffic in the area was started in April 2019. The flyover is 27m wide with two lanes of 7.7m height from ground. The project costs around Rs 2,947 lakh and is being developed by Kartik Enterprises

