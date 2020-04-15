Indore: 'Rope trick' video to nab fleeing coronavirus patient goes viral

Indore: It was high drama on Monday when hospital staff used ropes and sticks for the "prized catch of a COVID-19 patient" who tried to flee the hospital. And guess what, the video of this act, went viral on Wednesday.

Hospital staff can be seen clearly in the video trying to "nab" the patient with ropes and sticks while other people were fleeing the spot out of fear.

The patient has been identified as a religious leader of Khajrana. He also runs a Madrasa there.

The religious leader was found positive a few days ago and was initially admitted to Mayur Hospital and later shifted to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences.

“The patient tried to flee and even threatened the staff that he would sneak out without a mask and dared the staff to stop him. Later, the staff caught him outside the hospital with great risk and difficulty. People were scared to go near him as he was not wearing a mask and was a virtual threat,” sources said.

Depressed with his condition, the patient was even missing his family. The viral video was enough reason for the administration to frown. Later, Additional District Magistrate and Additional Superintendent of Police met him at the hospital.

They enquired about his health and also got him to speak with his family through a video call. The patient told his family and the community members that he was well and the hospital was taking proper care of him. He had a travel history to Bhopal.