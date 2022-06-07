e-Paper Get App

Indore: Rooftops generating solar power increase three times in two years

According to the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution System, buildings with rooftop solar panels in the city have reached 3,100 in number. Three months ago, the figure was 2,600.

Tuesday, June 07, 2022
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As green energy has become a new buzzword, more and more people are opting for rooftop solar panels for meeting their power needs in the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh. The number of people installing rooftop solar panels has increased by 20 per cent in the past three months.

Solar panels ranging from 2 KW to 20 KW capacity are installed on the buildings in the city. More than 1.25 lakh units of electricity are being generated every day at 3,100 places. The monthly unit count is more than 35 lakh. The Sathya Sai Nagar zone area leads with the maximum number of rooftop electricity generation systems in the city.

West Discom is also giving a push to solar panels with the slogan of ‘Meri Chhat, Meri Bijli’. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said people of Smart City Indore were showing a great interest in green energy and it reflected in the number of applications the discom was getting for net metering required for rooftop solar panel systems.

From 1,500 to 3,100 in 1 year

The number of buildings with rooftop solar panels was 1,500 in June 2021. The figure touched the 2,000 mark last December. Now, it has reached 3,100. In Malwa-Nimar, rooftop solar panels are installed at 5,125 places.

